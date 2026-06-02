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Cinema at the Bruce and Avon Theater presents: Frida Kahlo

Cinema at the Bruce and Avon Theater presents: Frida Kahlo

Join us on Sunday, June 14, in partnership with Avon Theater as we show the documentary, Frida Kahlo.

Take a journey through the life of a true icon, take a closer look at her art, and discover the true story of Frida Kahlo’s rebellious, passionate, and turbulent life.

Bruce Museum
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 14 Jun 2026
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, Connecticut 06830
(203) 869-0376
info@brucemuseum.org
https://brucemuseum.org