Cinema at the Bruce and Avon Theater presents: Frida Kahlo
Cinema at the Bruce and Avon Theater presents: Frida Kahlo
Join us on Sunday, June 14, in partnership with Avon Theater as we show the documentary, Frida Kahlo.
Take a journey through the life of a true icon, take a closer look at her art, and discover the true story of Frida Kahlo’s rebellious, passionate, and turbulent life.
Bruce Museum
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 14 Jun 2026
Bruce Museum
1 Museum DriveGreenwich, Connecticut 06830
(203) 869-0376
info@brucemuseum.org