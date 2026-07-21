Christine Ohlman & Rebel Montez with The Sin Sisters & Guests - FREE SHOW

In the summer of our country’s 250th birthday, on the beautiful banks of the mighty Saugatuck— join in a celebration of the soulful depth of America’s library of song. From Curtis Mayfield to Stephen Foster, The Staple Singers, Hank Williams, Willie Dixon, Sister Rosetta Tharpe and more, Ohlman and a brilliant cast of singers and musicians will transport and uplift you. It’ll be a not-to-be-missed, historic evening at the Levitt Pavilion.

Christine Ohlman’s heart has belonged to rock ‘n’ roll from just about the moment she could walk and talk. By the time she traveled from Boston to New York on an overnight train to make her first record at the age of 16, she was already a veteran of the local coffeehouse circuit around New Haven, Conn. Known as “The Beehive Queen” for her towering blonde hairdo, this queen of blue-eyed rock ‘n’ soul has been the longtime vocalist with the Saturday Night Live Band for over 34 years. Christine was a founding member of The Scratch Band, legendary throughout the Northeast for their incendiary and eclectic live shows. Ohlman topped the Alternate Root.com’s Readers’ Poll as top Americana vocalist, and she was inducted into the National Blues Hall of Fame of American Heritage International in 2017. Her voice graced Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time in Hollywood with The Rolling Stones. 2024 found Ohlman at No. 1 on the Billboard magazine blues chart with iconic Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Dion, as part of his acclaimed new CD “Girl Friends”; she also guested on 2024’s “I Believe I’ll Run On,” and “True Blues Brother,” all-star tributes to Wilson Pickett and Matt ‘Guitar’ Murphy, respectively. Deeply embedded in the scenes of New Orleans, Muscle Shoals and Nashville, Ohlman tours relentlessly with her band Rebel Montez, torching clubs up and down the Eastern seaboard in support of her many recordings. With her trademark mile-high platinum beehive hairdo and enviable collection of sequins and rhinestones, Ohlman looks like a lady to be reckoned with, and when she opens her mouth to sing, the truth comes out. But underneath it all lurks a no-frills approach to music.

Sin Sisters Kathy Kessler, Janice Ingarra and Patti Rahl were inducted into the New England Music Hall of Fame in November 2023. Long known as back-up singers for Christine Ohlman and her band, the women are celebrated for their three-part harmonies, and the love of singing – and each other – that is evident at every performance.​

