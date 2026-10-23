Christiaan Padavan from American Idol Performs at CNSFL

On Saturday, Nov. 21, from 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm.

Registration required.

Join us for a special musical performance featuring Christiaan Padavan, a talented singer and performer recognized for earning a Gold Ticket on Season 17 of ABC’s American Idol with his memorable audition performance of Billy Joel’s “Vienna.” His recent project, Songs For My Grandparents, celebrates timeless standards inspired by legendary artists while honoring the musical memories, stories, and traditions passed down through generations. A meet-the-artist reception will be held immediately following the concert in the art gallery.

Register for the program online here: cutchogue.librarycalendar.com/event/chris-padavan-american-idol-72515

