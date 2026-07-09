Chris Bogia's Walks | July 11–August 9 | Cherry Grove, Fire Island

Chris Bogia: Walks

Donzella Ltd. presents Chris Bogia's Walks, a solo exhibition celebrating the architecture, memory, and visual language of Cherry Grove, on view at the historic Carrington Cottage in Cherry Grove, Fire Island.

Organized in partnership with Friends of Carrington and curated by Jesse Firestone, the exhibition brings together 30 new and recent works spanning sculpture, textiles, stained glass, photography, painting, and mixed media — inspired by Bogia's decades-long connection to Fire Island and Cherry Grove, the oldest LGBTQ community in the United States.

At the heart of the show is Boardwalk Compositions, a new body of sculptural wall works made from reclaimed Cherry Grove boardwalk planks, animated by lacquered plastic beetles, flocked ceramic snakes, and glass butterfly wings. Additional works — including fictional house signs, stained glass, and yarn paintings — continue Bogia's exploration of craftsmanship, architecture, and memory.

Chris Bogia is a multidisciplinary artist whose work explores the intersections of architecture, craft, design, queer history, and popular culture. He is co-founder and former director of Fire Island Artist Residency (FIAR), the first LGBTQ artist residency in the United States.

Chris Bogia: Walks

Opening Reception: Saturday, July 11, 3:00–7:00 PM

On View: July 11–August 9, 2026

Location: Carrington Cottage, Cherry Grove, Fire Island

Gallery Hours: Thursday–Sunday, 11:00 AM–6:00 PM

