Charis Sings Handel's "Messiah"

CHARIS TO PERFORM HANDEL’S MESSIAH IN NEW CANAAN

Join Charis Chamber Voices for an unforgettable performance of George Frideric Handel’s beloved masterwork, Messiah, led by guest conductor Richard Price. Experience the power and beauty of this cherished holiday tradition on Saturday, December 12, 2026, at 7:00 PM at the First Presbyterian Church on Oenoke Road in New Canaan, CT. The two-hour performance will include all of Part 1 plus highlights from Parts Two and Three. From the intimate solos to the resounding "Hallelujah" chorus, let the season begin with a night of exquisite choral music in a festive setting.

Why this performance of Messiah?

Richard Price is a Grammy award winning recording producer, engineer, and editor, with over 1000 commercial CDs to his credit. In addition to being an internationally known arranger, as a conductor he is best known in Connecticut for his performances of Messiah, prompting one leading arts administrator to comment that "he has raised the bar for making music in the whole Greater Danbury area".

In Richard's words:

Messiah is unique. Even in Handel’s time it was a living creation, always changing with varying circumstances. In our own time it continues to evolve—historically informed performance practice has blown the dust off the remnants of stodginess, and Handel’s raw emotions speak to us as if the music were written yesterday. The combination of one of New England’s finest choruses, some of the country’s leading Baroque instrumentalists, and four fiery, vibrant soloists will let the audience hear this masterwork anew, while revisiting its timeless message—light from darkness, the transcendence of hope.

Who is the orchestra?

Nelva TeBrake has assembled an orchestra of specialists, all steeped in Baroque performance practice. Nelva is a violinist who studied Baroque violin with Jaap Schroder at the Amsterdam Conservatory and with Sigiswald Kuyken at the Royal Conservatory of the Hague. She has performed with the Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra under the leadership of Ton Koopman, as well as ensembles such as the Boston Early Music Festival Orchestra, Handel and Haydn Society Orchestra, and the Mostly Mozart Festival Orchestra. The performance will feature the bright sounds of modern instruments, while Nelva and the other string players will use Baroque bows, shorter and lighter than modern bows, allowing articulations with great rhetorical power.



Who are the soloists?

Charis has assembled a roster of well-established and up-and-coming singers for the all-important solos:

Sarah Shafer, soprano

Kirsten Sollek, contralto

Sam Denler, tenor

Harrison Hintzsche, baritone

Who is Charis?

Founded in 1994 and cited as the "finest chamber choir in Westchester," Charis Chamber Voices is a select group of singers dedicated to providing the highest quality vocal performance. Charis is an auditioned chorus of about 30 men and women from Westchester County, NY, and Fairfield County, CT. The group is renowned for its diverse repertoire, unique blend of voices and captivating performances. Acclaimed recent performances have included J.S. Bach's monumental St. John Passion.

How can I buy tickets?

Tickets are $30 ($25 for seniors and $20 for students). They may be purchased in advance through the Charis website, www.charisvocals.com, or at the door.

