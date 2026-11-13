Haul out the holly, and pop the champagne! We are excited to kick off our 2026 Winter Cabaret season with award-winning entertainer Carole J. Bufford as she makes her O'Neill debut. See why The New York Times called her “the real thing: you know it when you see it!” and join Carole and her music director, Ian Herman, as they celebrate winter wonderlands, cozy firesides, and joyous holidays.