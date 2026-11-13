Carole J. Bufford in YULETIDE CAROLE
Carole J. Bufford in YULETIDE CAROLE
Haul out the holly, and pop the champagne! We are excited to kick off our 2026 Winter Cabaret season with award-winning entertainer Carole J. Bufford as she makes her O'Neill debut. See why The New York Times called her “the real thing: you know it when you see it!” and join Carole and her music director, Ian Herman, as they celebrate winter wonderlands, cozy firesides, and joyous holidays.
Eugene O'Neill Theater Center
40
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Thu, 17 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Eugene O'Neill Theater Center
8604435378
theaterlives@theoneill.org
Eugene O'Neill Theater Center
305 Great Neck RoadWaterford, Connecticut 06385
8604435378
theaterlives@theoneill.org