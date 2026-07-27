Captain Grant's 1754 Ghost Hunt

Built in 1754 in the historic village of Poquetanuck, Captain Grant's is billed as Connecticut's most haunted inn. The house is named for Captain William Grant, who was lost at sea, and his wife Mercy Adelaide Avery is said to wait for him still. Guests and staff have reported a woman in Colonial dress at the foot of a bed, a figure on the main staircase, unexplained knocks and a television that turns itself on and off. Join Haunted Rooms America for a six-hour after-hours paranormal investigation, 8PM to 2AM, with professional ghost hunting equipment provided, EVP sessions, structured vigils and free roam time. Overnight VIP packages add a night in one of the inn's reported haunted rooms and a country breakfast. Ages 18 and over, or 16-17 with a responsible adult. Tickets: https://www.hauntedrooms.com/connecticut/ghost-hunts/captain-grants-1754