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Captain Grant's 1754 Ghost Hunt

Captain Grant's 1754 Ghost Hunt

Built in 1754 in the historic village of Poquetanuck, Captain Grant's is billed as Connecticut's most haunted inn. The house is named for Captain William Grant, who was lost at sea, and his wife Mercy Adelaide Avery is said to wait for him still. Guests and staff have reported a woman in Colonial dress at the foot of a bed, a figure on the main staircase, unexplained knocks and a television that turns itself on and off. Join Haunted Rooms America for a six-hour after-hours paranormal investigation, 8PM to 2AM, with professional ghost hunting equipment provided, EVP sessions, structured vigils and free roam time. Overnight VIP packages add a night in one of the inn's reported haunted rooms and a country breakfast. Ages 18 and over, or 16-17 with a responsible adult. Tickets: https://www.hauntedrooms.com/connecticut/ghost-hunts/captain-grants-1754

Captain Grant's, 1754
$149 per person; overnight VIP room packages from $399
08:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 11 Dec 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Haunted Rooms America
support@hauntedrooms.com
https://www.hauntedrooms.com
Captain Grant's, 1754
109 Route 2A
Preston, Connecticut 06365