Captain Grant's 1754 Ghost Hunt

Built in 1754 in the historic village of Poquetanuck, Captain Grant's is billed as Connecticut's most haunted inn. The house is named for Captain William Grant, who was lost at sea, and his wife Mercy Adelaide Avery is said to wait for him still. Guests and staff have reported a woman in Colonial dress at the foot of a bed, a figure on the main staircase, unexplained knocks and a television that turns itself on and off. Join Haunted Rooms America for a six-hour after-hours paranormal investigation, 8PM to 2AM, with professional ghost hunting equipment provided, EVP sessions, structured vigils and free roam time. Overnight VIP packages add a night in one of the inn's reported haunted rooms and a country breakfast. $149 per person; overnight VIP room packages from $399. Ages 18 and over, or 16-17 with a responsible adult. All equipment provided. Also on Friday December 11 and Saturday December 12, 2026 and Saturday January 30 and Sunday January 31, 2027. Tickets: https://www.hauntedrooms.com/connecticut/ghost-hunts/captain-grants-1754