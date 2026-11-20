Cappella Cantorum’s Festive Winter Concert
Cappella Cantorum’s Festive Winter Concert
Cappella Cantorum presents its Winter Concert at 2 p.m. on Sunday, December 6 at the John Winthrop Middle School Auditorium in Deep River (1 Winthrop Road). This always-festive event features the Masterworks Chorus and Cappella Orchestra, with soloists Clare Brussel (soprano), Sarah Armstrong (mezzo-soprano), Rachel Abrams (alto), Scott La Marca (tenor), and Edmound Fitzpatrick (bass). Music selections include Saint-Saëns Oratorio de Noël and a collection of seasonal favorites, conducted by Simon Holt (Salt Marsh Opera). Concert tickets range from $16 to $35, and can be purchased online at cappellacantorum.org, by calling 860-532-0454, or from any chorus member.
John Winthrop Middle School
$16- $32
02:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 6 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Cappella Cantorum
info@cappellacantorum.org
John Winthrop Middle School
1 Winthrop RoadDeep River, Connecticut 06417
info@cappellacantorum.org