Cappella Cantorum presents its Winter Concert at 2 p.m. on Sunday, December 6 at the John Winthrop Middle School Auditorium in Deep River (1 Winthrop Road). This always-festive event features the Masterworks Chorus and Cappella Orchestra, with soloists Clare Brussel (soprano), Sarah Armstrong (mezzo-soprano), Rachel Abrams (alto), Scott La Marca (tenor), and Edmound Fitzpatrick (bass). Music selections include Saint-Saëns Oratorio de Noël and a collection of seasonal favorites, conducted by Simon Holt (Salt Marsh Opera). Concert tickets range from $16 to $35, and can be purchased online at cappellacantorum.org, by calling 860-532-0454, or from any chorus member.