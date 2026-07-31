Call for Artists! The Atelier celebrates our TEN Year Anniversary with a “TEN Squared” Exhibition opening November 5th

TEN years ago, in a former helicopter factory in Flowerfield, St. James, NY, The Atelier was born. It was modeled after the great traditions of the early Florentine masters, where students could draw and paint alongside their teachers in an environment devoted to learning, mentorship and artistic excellence.

TEN years later, The Atelier continues to grow and flourish!

To celebrate TEN years of creativity, we are asking artists to submit a 10” x 10” canvas which includes TEN of anything…trees, music notes, flowers, boxes, birds, lines…the possibilities are up to you, the artist!

This non-juried exhibition is open to all artists, who may submit up to three works measuring 10” x 10” in any medium for $25. Artwork must be ready to hang, with a label attached to the back listing the artist’s name, title, and medium.

Artwork must be submitted by October 12th

Notification of acceptance will be by October 19th

Artwork must be delivered by October 26th

You may register online at https://www.cognitoforms.com/TheAtelier2/TENSquaredA10x10Exhibition

or call 631-250-9009 for more information.

Help us celebrate a powerful legacy—one brushstroke at a time!

