Cajun Dance Party with Cajun Surprise

Saturday, June 6, 8 PM (Doors at 7 PM, Dance lesson 7:30 PM)

Tickets: $20 (Kids under 13, Free)

Cajun Surprise is an exciting acoustic project from Grammy-nominated Louisiana native Jean Bertrand (Pine Leaf Boys, 99 Playboys) and Boston-based multi-instrumentalist Zach Meyer (Grain Thief, The Talking Hearts, Dumpster Debbie).

Drawing on their deep knowledge of roots music without being confined by tradition, Jean and Zach’s playful collaboration propels the Cajun genre in an unexpectedly delightful direction. With a repertoire spanning Balfa Brothers classics to obscure deep cuts to new originals, Jean and Zach trade accordion, guitar, and vocal duties while occasionally adding in less traditional instruments such as clarinet, harmonica, and banjo.

Cajun Surprise debuted at Oldtone Roots Music Festival in the fall of 2024. Since then, they’ve delighted New England audiences from dancehalls and dive bars to cozy house concerts and jam sessions. For this tour, Cajun Surprise will be joined by Lafayette fiddler and vocalist Amy Scher, who will lend her unique voice and add some honky tonk flair.

Join us for an intimate evening and a rollicking good time. Laissez les bon temps rouler!