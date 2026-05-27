Bye Bye Birde at the Sherman Playhouse
Bye Bye Birde at the Sherman Playhouse
Join us for the Sherman Players production of the classic American musical Bye Bye Birdie. Sherman Players celebrates 100 years of community theatre this season!
The Sherman Playhouse
$30 (15 for students with ID)
Every week through Jun 28, 2026.
Sunday: 02:00 PM - 04:30 PM
Friday: 08:00 PM - 10:30 PM
Saturday: 08:00 PM - 10:30 PM
Sunday: 02:00 PM - 04:30 PM
Friday: 08:00 PM - 10:30 PM
Saturday: 08:00 PM - 10:30 PM
Event Supported By
The Sherman Players
860-354-3622
admin@shermanplayers.org
The Sherman Playhouse
5 Rte 39 NorthSherman, Connecticut 06784
860-354-3622
admin@shermanplayers.org