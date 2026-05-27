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Bye Bye Birde at the Sherman Playhouse

Bye Bye Birde at the Sherman Playhouse

Join us for the Sherman Players production of the classic American musical Bye Bye Birdie. Sherman Players celebrates 100 years of community theatre this season!

The Sherman Playhouse
$30 (15 for students with ID)
Every week through Jun 28, 2026.
Sunday: 02:00 PM - 04:30 PM
Friday: 08:00 PM - 10:30 PM
Saturday: 08:00 PM - 10:30 PM
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Sherman Players
860-354-3622
admin@shermanplayers.org
shermanplayers.org
The Sherman Playhouse
5 Rte 39 North
Sherman, Connecticut 06784
860-354-3622
admin@shermanplayers.org
shermanplayers.org