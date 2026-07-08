Bruce S. Kershner Art Gallery Reception: "Fused"

The public is invited to attend the opening reception for Fused, an exhibit of encaustic art by Nash Hyon, Deb Kouzoukian, Bonnie Michell, and Phyllis Ruffer in the Bruce S. Kershner Art Gallery at Main Library. The reception will be held from 5:30-7:30pm, and the artists will speak at 6:00pm. Light refreshments will be served.

Fused will be on display during regular Main Library hours from July 11 through September 5, 2026.