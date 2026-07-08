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Bruce S. Kershner Art Gallery Reception: "Fused"

Bruce S. Kershner Art Gallery Reception: "Fused"

The public is invited to attend the opening reception for Fused, an exhibit of encaustic art by Nash Hyon, Deb Kouzoukian, Bonnie Michell, and Phyllis Ruffer in the Bruce S. Kershner Art Gallery at Main Library. The reception will be held from 5:30-7:30pm, and the artists will speak at 6:00pm. Light refreshments will be served.

Fused will be on display during regular Main Library hours from July 11 through September 5, 2026.

Fairfield Public Library
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Thu, 23 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Bruce S. Kershner Art Gallery
bskgallery@gmail.com
https://fairfieldpubliclibrary.org/about/kershner-art-gallery/

Artist Group Info

eref@fplct.org
Bruce S. Kershner Art Gallery Committee
Fairfield Public Library
1080 OLD POST RD
Fairfield, Connecticut 06824
2032563160
eref@fplct.org
www.fairfieldpubliclibrary.org