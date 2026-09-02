Bruce S. Kershner Art Gallery Opening Reception: "Material Matters"

The public is invited to attend an opening reception for the Bruce S. Kershner Art Gallery's latest exhibit at Fairfield Public Library, "Material Matters." The show features the work of Carla Goldberg, Lucy Krupenye, and Marc Zaref, each using unusual materials to create their art. The artists will speak at the reception at 6:00pm, and light refreshments will be served.

"Material Matters" can be viewed from Sept. 12 through Oct. 31 during regular Main Library hours.