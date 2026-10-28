Bruce S. Kershner Art Gallery Opening Reception: "Concrete and Bloom"

The Bruce S. Kershner Art Gallery Committee invites the public to attend a reception for Concrete and Bloom, their newest exhibit at the Kershner Gallery, on Thursday, November 12, from 5:30-7:30pm. The show features the work of Amy Bilden and Larry Morse; the artists will speak at 6:00pm. Light refreshments will be served.

Concrete and Bloom can be viewed during regular Main Library hours from Nov. 7, 2026 through Jan. 2, 2027.