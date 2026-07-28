Bruce Beginnings: Ocean Art

Tuesday, August 11, 2026, 10–10:45am and 11–11:45am; Wednesday, August 12, 2026, 3–3:45pm

Little learners will discover what creatures live in the ocean through a story, a gallery tour, and a hands-on craft.

Children (ages 2.5-5) and their caregivers are encouraged to explore the Bruce’s collections and exhibitions through picture books and hands-on activities. This program is free with general admission, but space is limited and is first-come, first-served. Please see the Visitor Services desk upon arrival.

