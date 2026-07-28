Bruce Beginnings Junior: Gathering Flowers

Little learners will explore all things flowers through song, movement, and a hands-on sensory activity.

Explore the Museum and its collection with a fun and interactive experience. This program is specifically designed for children ages 12–30 months old and their caregivers.

Cost: $4/child for members | $5/child for non-members

Space is limited to 10 children. To reserve your spot, purchase tickets for your child only online or with Visitor Services.

