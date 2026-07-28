Bruce Beginnings Junior: Gathering Flowers
Bruce Beginnings Junior: Gathering Flowers
Little learners will explore all things flowers through song, movement, and a hands-on sensory activity.
Explore the Museum and its collection with a fun and interactive experience. This program is specifically designed for children ages 12–30 months old and their caregivers.
Cost: $4/child for members | $5/child for non-members
Space is limited to 10 children. To reserve your spot, purchase tickets for your child only online or with Visitor Services.
Bruce Museum
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM on Wed, 19 Aug 2026
Bruce Museum
1 Museum DriveGreenwich, Connecticut 06830
(203) 869-0376
info@brucemuseum.org