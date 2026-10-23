BRITTEN Saint Nicolas, OP.42 - (Joseph D'Eugenio, Artistic Director, Celebrating the GM Chorale's 50th Year)

Celebrate the Chorale’s 50th anniversary with Benjamin Britten’s St. Nicolas, a stirring cantata bringing to life the legend of St. Nicholas through soaring music and dramatic storytelling. The program also features three movements from Elaine Hagenberg’s Illuminare and Sing On, a cantata composed by Thomas Brand and commissioned for the Chorale’s 50th anniversary.

Led by Artistic Director Joseph D’Eugenio, this multigenerational ensemble celebrates five decades of choral music, connection, and community.