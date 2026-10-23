BRITTEN Saint Nicolas, OP.42 - (Joseph D'Eugenio, Artistic Director, Celebrating the GM Chorale's 50th Year)
BRITTEN Saint Nicolas, OP.42 - (Joseph D'Eugenio, Artistic Director, Celebrating the GM Chorale's 50th Year)
Celebrate the Chorale’s 50th anniversary with Benjamin Britten’s St. Nicolas, a stirring cantata bringing to life the legend of St. Nicholas through soaring music and dramatic storytelling. The program also features three movements from Elaine Hagenberg’s Illuminare and Sing On, a cantata composed by Thomas Brand and commissioned for the Chorale’s 50th anniversary.
Led by Artistic Director Joseph D’Eugenio, this multigenerational ensemble celebrates five decades of choral music, connection, and community.
Santo Fragilio Performing Arts Center at Middletown High School
$25-$49
04:00 PM - 05:30 PM on Sun, 15 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Greater Middletown Chorale
860-316-4854 or 203-833-3141
info@gmcorale.org
Artist Group Info
Greater Middletown Chorale
Santo Fragilio Performing Arts Center at Middletown High School
200 La Rosa LaneMiddletown, Connecticut 06457