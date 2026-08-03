Brian López Electric Trio - FREE CONCERT

FREE TICKET SHOW | SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 13 | 7:00PM SHOW / 6:00PM DOORS

Free tickets may be reserved in advance via Ticketing Information section! Free tickets are also issued day of show at the Box Office which opens 2-hours before show time on show days (based on available supplies).

Shining bright under the Arizona sun, singer-songwriter and producer Brian López has been influential in defining the American Southwest sound over the past two decades. A classically-trained musician with indie-rock roots, López, bridges genres from indie and art rock to Americana, psychedelia, folk, cumbia and chamber pop

His critically acclaimed fourth studio album, TIDAL, exudes the famed desert romantic’s sweet magnetism and characteristic Southwestern psychedelic tendencies. It was named “Album of the Month” on FIP national radio in France and was featured in major music outlets worldwide, including NPR, Americana UK, and Rolling Stone France. Recorded at his own Dust and Stone Studios in Tucson, Arizona, TIDAL has been described as “the mature, baroque, sunlight-and-shade album that a few lucky artists get to make in their careers… A psychedelic masterpiece.”

Since TIDAL’s 2023 release López has captivated live audiences across North America and Europe, headlining at the Kennedy Center in Washington D.C., and opening for acclaimed bands like Calexico and DeVotchKa.

In addition to his solo repertoire, López has been an active member in the band Calexico since 2018, an influence that runs deeply in his craft. He also has toured with Gaby Moreno, Nouvelle Vague, KT Tunstall, Giant Sand, Mexican Institute of Sound, and is a founding member and frontman of the psych/cumbia rock outfit, XIXA.

He’s been a featured artist on many recordings, including Amos Lee’s “Windows Are Rolled Down”, Calexico‘s “California Dreamin”, and KT Tunstall‘s album “Invisible Empire // Crescent Moon”, amongst others. His music has recently been featured in CBS’ “Coyote”, Netflix‘s “October Faction”, and Amazon Prime’s “Night Sky”.

Highlights:

“TIDAL is the mature, baroque, sunlight-and-shade album that a few lucky artists get to make in their careers… A psychedelic masterpiece.” - Hollywood.com

“A vibrant journey into the imagination… Songs that blend the sound and feel of cosmic psychedelia with the mystery of the Arizona desert” – Americana UK

“A perfect introduction to your new favorite troubadour” – KCRW

“With his new album TIDAL, the guitarist of XIXA and Calexico shows a true talent as a songwriter, against a desert rock backdrop” - Rolling Stone France

“Like any good mushroom trip, you’ll emerge from TIDAL fueled by a lustrous afterglow, craving more” – Psychedelic Scene

“Psychedelic chamber-pop with the surrealist touch of Dalí." - German Rolling Stone

"...the missing link between Devendra Banhart and Roy Orbison” - Musikexpress

“Indie rock and folk this side of Elliott Smith” - PopMatters

Fun fact: López joined Calexico’s 20th “Feast of Wire” Anniversary Tour across Europe and the U.S. in 2023 - which included a tour stop at the Levitt Pavilion.

Photo Credit: Antonio Triolo

Presented in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month and the America250 Series.

From the National Museum of the American Latino - Smithsonian Institute: Hispanic Heritage Month is celebrated each year from September 15 to October 15. It began as a week-long celebration in 1968 under President Johnson and was expanded to a month by President Reagan 20 years later in 1988. The month-long celebration provides more time to properly recognize the significant contributions Hispanic/Latino Americans have made in the United States.

Hispanic Heritage Month provides an additional opportunity to explore the incredible impact Latinas and Latinos have had on the United States for generations. The Latino presence in America spans centuries, predating Spain’s colonization of what is now part of the United States, and they have been an integral part of shaping our nation since the Revolutionary War. Through the Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo and the Treaty of Paris that followed the Mexican-American and Spanish-American wars, the United States gained territories in the Southwest and Puerto Rico. This incorporated the people of this area into the United States and further expanded the presence of Hispanic Americans. Continue reading.

The Levitt Pavilion 2026 Season includes over 50 shows presented free-of-charge (free-ticket shows) - as well as our Stars on Tour paid-ticket series and Gala - to fill your spring, summer and fall with music, performing arts and more. SIGN UP FOR OUR ENEWS TO STAY TUNED!

Support free access to the arts and become a member. Members also enjoy access to a member reserve of free tickets (based on limited supplies) to free shows throughout the Season *plus* enjoy exclusive member discounts on paid-ticket shows throughout the season!*

Reminders: Free tickets are also issued via the Box Office which opens 2-hours before show time on show days (based on available supplies). If all available public-facing free tickets are distributed in advance, season members receive priority access to a limited supply of free tickets (this "member reserve" of free tickets is based on limited supplies, while supplies last).

TERMS: Claiming a ticket or being a guest at the venue is an agreement to comply with all of the venue’s discretionary rules and safety protocols which are subject to change at any time. Please read all info at Levittpavilion.com before claiming ticket(s). Note: Policies vary from show to show; please read guidelines specific to the show you are planning to attend.

September 13, 2026 | 7:00 pm