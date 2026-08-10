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Box Art Auction

Box Art Auction

Do you love art? Are you on the look out for something unique. Consider yourself invited to the pre-view of the 2026 Box Art Auction at St. Luke's Episcopal Church in East Hampton. On August 19th and 20th, you can check out all the pieces up for bid - ordinary boxes transformed into imaginative and whimsical works of art by celebrated painters and sculptors. Then join the live and silent auction on Saturday August 22nd at 5 PM. All proceeds go to benefit East End Hospice. For more information go to:
https://eeh.org/events/event/box-art-auction/. Online bids accepted.

St.Luke's Episcopal Church
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Sat, 22 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

East End Hospice
(631) 288‑8400
info@eeh.org
https://eeh.org/news-events/event-calendar/

Artist Group Info

annielo64@gmail.com
St.Luke's Episcopal Church
18 James Lane
East Hampton, New York 11937
(631) 329-0990
https://stlukeseasthampton.org/