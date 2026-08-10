Do you love art? Are you on the look out for something unique. Consider yourself invited to the pre-view of the 2026 Box Art Auction at St. Luke's Episcopal Church in East Hampton. On August 19th and 20th, you can check out all the pieces up for bid - ordinary boxes transformed into imaginative and whimsical works of art by celebrated painters and sculptors. Then join the live and silent auction on Saturday August 22nd at 5 PM. All proceeds go to benefit East End Hospice. For more information go to:

https://eeh.org/events/event/box-art-auction/. Online bids accepted.