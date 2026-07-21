Borboletta: A Tribute to Santana - FREE SHOW

Borboletta is more than a musical tribute to the music of Carlos Santana. Keeping true to the afro-cuban, jazz, soul/blues/rock roots of the music, Borboletta also captures the electrifying energy of Santana’s live shows.

Comprised of stellar musicians, Borboletta crafts each show as a unique performance - sometimes performing iconic sets like Woodstock ’69, or performing select albums in their entirety. From the moment you hear the first rhythms of drums and percussion to the final note, you will not be able to stop moving!

Borboletta is: Cyrus Madan - Keyboards/Vocals (Deep Banana Blackout), Tim Palmieri - Guitar/Vocals (Lotus), Adrian Tramontano - Drums (Twiddle), Chris DeAngelis - Bass/Vocals (The Machine), Yahuba Torres - Congas/Vocals (Cool Cool Cool/ Ryan Montbleu), Tony Cintron - Timbales (Tito Puente/Willie Colón)