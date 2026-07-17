Book Discussion on Shakespeare's "The Tempest"

Seymour Library is hosting Michael Langlois for a free evening book discussion on Wednesday, August 12th at 6 pm. The doors will open at 5:30 pm for seating and light refreshments.

The play to be discussed will be "The Tempest". The play written about 1610 is one of Shakespeare's most well known and loved tales and has been an inspiration for many works in literature, music, film and stage adaptations. The play can be seen as encompassing many motifs, themes and commentaries on colonialism, artistic creativity and feminism.

Michael Langlois who will lead the discussion is a theatre artist, lecturer, performer and storyteller. He has directed productions throughout New England, served for twenty years as Artistic Director of the Ashford Youth Theatre and more than a decade as Associate Artist with New London's Flock Theatre. Mr. Langlois has directed "The Tempest" as a stage production.

Space is limited and registration is required but the book discussion is free. To enjoy and participate more fully the play should be read. Copies of the book are available for check out at the Library Circulation Desk with a valid library card. You do not have to be a resident of Seymour to register for this book discussion. Registration is handled on a first come-first serve basis.

Fore more information or to register please call the Library at 203-888-3903, stop at the Library Circulation Desk to register or email the Library Director Suzanne Garvey at sgarvey@biblio.org.