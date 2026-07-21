Bonnie Raitt is a singer, songwriter, and guitarist whose unique style blends blues, R&B, rock, and pop. After 20 years as a cult favorite, she broke through to the top in the early 90s with her Grammy Award-winning albums, Nick of Time and Luck of the Draw, which featured hits, “Something to Talk About” and “I Can’t Make You Love Me” among others. The thirteen-time GRAMMY winner was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2000 and Rolling Stone named the slide guitar ace one of the “100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time” and one of the “100 Greatest Singers of All Time.”

On tour for the better part of the last four years, Raitt has connected with audiences in North America, the UK, Ireland, Europe and Australia since the release of her critically acclaimed, three-time GRAMMY Award-winning studio album, Just Like That… in 2022. Recognized for her 55+ year career and multi-faceted artistic contributions, most recently Raitt was a Kennedy Center Honoree (Class of 2024), received the Billboard Women In Music Icon Award (2022) and a GRAMMY® Lifetime Achievement Award (2021).

