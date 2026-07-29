Blues Night featuring the Bobby Bryan Band, Seydurah & the Saron Crenshaw Band

Get ready for a command performance at NFAC's second annual Blues Night!

The evening will start with vocalist Seydurah Avecmoi joining blues guitarist/vocalist Bobby Bryan for a spirited journey through traditional blues and storytelling. The show will then feature blues guitarist/vocalist Saron Crenshaw and his band delivering the best of modern blues. All together, it will be an unforgettable evening of live music you won’t want to miss!

Mike Griot, blues impresario and bassist, will be your host for the evening. He continues to prioritize the mission of delivering world-class blues talent to the North Fork two years in a row! Last year‘s event set the bar extremely high with a dynamic night of blues and storytelling in the spirit of New York City blues. Continuing that legacy, NFAC’s Blues Night will once again feature the best Blues talent from New York City.