Blues Connection Band: Live and Free
Blues Connection Band: Live and Free
The Seymour Library is pleased to host a live concert by The Blues Connection Saturday at 1:00 pm. They are a Connecticut based band with a bles and R&B focus.
They will cover all the old favorites such as The Rolling Stones, The Allman Brothers, Etta James, B.B. King, Aretha Franklin, Stevie Ray Vaughan and Jimi Hendrix. So expect to hear something you will know and will like.
This is a free event with no registration or cost in honor of the Library's anniversary. Please call the Library at 203-888-3903 for more information.
Seymour Public Library
01:00 PM - 02:30 PM on Sat, 5 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Seymour Public Library
(203) 888-3903
webmaster@seymourpubliclibrary.org
Artist Group Info
Blues Connection Band
crowell@biblio.org
Seymour Public Library
46 Church StSeymour , Connecticut 06483
(203) 888-3903
crowell@biblio.org