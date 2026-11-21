The Seymour Library is pleased to host a live concert by The Blues Connection Saturday at 1:00 pm. They are a Connecticut based band with a bles and R&B focus.

They will cover all the old favorites such as The Rolling Stones, The Allman Brothers, Etta James, B.B. King, Aretha Franklin, Stevie Ray Vaughan and Jimi Hendrix. So expect to hear something you will know and will like.

This is a free event with no registration or cost in honor of the Library's anniversary. Please call the Library at 203-888-3903 for more information.