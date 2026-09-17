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Bluegrass Nights

Bluegrass Nights

Bluegrass Nights

One Thursday a Month, 7 PM – 10 PM
July 30, Aug 27, Sept 24, Oct 29, Dec 17

- Open Bluegrass Jam: 7:30 PM
- Granite House Bluegrass Band: 8 PM
- Free jamming afterward
- Donations Appreciated

Join us for our monthly celebratory night of bluegrass music! Come to listen, come to jam, come to learn. Live music from the Granite House Bluegrass band starting at 8 PM, an easy, led slow bluegrass jam for beginner and intermediate players starting at 7:30, and late night jamming open to all. Banjos, fiddles, guitars, dobros, mandolins, bass, and similar acoustic instruments welcome.

The Granite
07:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Thu, 24 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Granite
hello@thegranitechurch.org
https://thegranitechurch.org/
The Granite
5 N. Main Street
Redding, Connecticut 06896
hello@thegranitechurch.org
https://thegranitechurch.org/