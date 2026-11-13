Bluegrass Nights

One Thursday a Month, 7 PM – 10 PM

July 30, Aug 27, Sept 24, Oct 29, Dec 17

Open Bluegrass Jam: 7:30 PM

Granite House Bluegrass Band: 8 PM

Free jamming afterwards

Donations Appreciated

Join us for our monthly celebratory night of bluegrass music! Come to listen, come to jam, come to learn. Live music from the Granite House Bluegrass band starting at 8 PM, an easy, led slow bluegrass jam for beginner and intermediate players starting at 7:30, and late night jamming open to all. Banjos, fiddles, guitars, dobros, mandolins, bass, and similar acoustic instruments welcome.

HOSTED BY AUSTIN SCELZO

Austin Scelzo (Danbury, CT) first studied various fiddle traditions at Mark O’Connor’s Berklee String Camps and, over time, learned all the bluegrass instruments as well as singing and songwriting. During four years as a middle school music teacher, his bluegrass journey began with performing in CT-based bands and teaching in-person and online. Now full-time in bluegrass, Austin performs with respected veterans The Rock Hearts and the Americana quartet On the Trail, teaches jam camps and has created groundbreaking online instruction materials. He has been named Connecticut Arts Hero and nominated as Mentor of the Year by the International Bluegrass Music Association.

Part of The Granite Bluegrass Series