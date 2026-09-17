Blue Light Effect to Perform at Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall of Fame on Oct. 11th

Blue Light Effect will perform LIVE music at the Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame in Stony Brook Village (97 Main Street, Stony Brook, NY) on October 11th from 3-4pm. The event is free for members or with general admission ticket purchase or $10 at the door concert ticket purchase.

For details on this and upcoming events please visit https://www.limusichalloffame....

About Blue Light Effect

Blue Light Effect are an original rock band from Port Jefferson Station, NY. The band combines a combination of powerful music, and powerful vocals that will leave their songs stuck in your head. Blue Light Effect were formed in 2021 by guitarist/songwriter Craig Siegelbaum and vocalist/songwriter Vinny Verzino during the pandemic. Drummer Joe Mignanelli and Bassist Justin Cellini later joined the band. The band is made up of frontline first responders and essential workers. Blue Light Effect released its debut album "Songs From The Frontline" in 2022. The record was produced by Billboard charting artist Gina Cutillo. The album was met with much critical acclaim and received substantial radio airplay. The band's song "Wreckage" even went to #1 on an Australian internet radio show. Blue Light Effect released the single "From the Ground Up" in March of 2026. With more new music in the near future.