Block Party 101: Building Community One Block at a Time
Block Party 101: Building Community One Block at a Time
Curious about organizing a neighborhood block party? Join Vanessa Elias, founder of Block Party USA, a national movement dedicated to strengthening communities by helping neighbors connect through block parties – microlocal neighborhood gatherings. Block Party 101 is a low-stress introduction to planning a simple and joyful neighborhood gathering.
Go to the Events Calendar at ridgefieldlibrary.org for more information and to register.
Ridgefield Library
06:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Tue, 18 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Ridgefield Library
(203) 438-2282 x106
afkain@ridgefieldlibrary.org
Ridgefield Library
472 Main StreetRidgefield, Connecticut 06877
(203) 438-2282
lalambton@ridgefieldlibrary.org