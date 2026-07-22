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Block Party 101: Building Community One Block at a Time

Block Party 101: Building Community One Block at a Time

Curious about organizing a neighborhood block party? Join Vanessa Elias, founder of Block Party USA, a national movement dedicated to strengthening communities by helping neighbors connect through block parties – microlocal neighborhood gatherings. Block Party 101 is a low-stress introduction to planning a simple and joyful neighborhood gathering.

Go to the Events Calendar at ridgefieldlibrary.org for more information and to register.

Ridgefield Library
06:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Tue, 18 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Ridgefield Library
(203) 438-2282 x106
afkain@ridgefieldlibrary.org
www.ridgefieldlibrary.org
Ridgefield Library
472 Main Street
Ridgefield, Connecticut 06877
(203) 438-2282
lalambton@ridgefieldlibrary.org
http://www.ridgefieldlibrary.org