Bleeding Egos to Perform at Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall of Fame on July 12th

Bleeding Egos will perform live music at the Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame in Stony Brook Village (97 Main Street, Stony Brook, NY) on July 12th from 3-4pm. The event is free for members or with general admission ticket purchase or $10 at the door concert ticket purchase.

For details on this and upcoming events please visit https://www.limusichalloffame.org/

About BLEEDING EGOS

Bleeding Egos is an original 4-piece rock band from Long Island, NY, born at Stony Brook University Hospital where Tony Bolton and Gus Romano met while working. They have been writing and performing music with an emphasis on melody and harmony influenced by bands ranging from REM, the Beatles, Tom Petty, and more. The band is completed and powered by long-time music pros Bob Gatto on drums and Al Levik on lead guitar. They have played shows at the Great South Bay Music Festival, the Montauk Music Festival, and Spotlight at Paramount. Their EP "INWARD" is available on the major streaming platforms. They are due to release their next yet to be titled EP this summer.