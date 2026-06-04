Birding at the Bruce Museum with Greenwich Audubon

Join the Bruce Museum and Greenwich Audubon for a tour of the neighboring Oneida Sanctuary. Tours will meet at the Visitor Services Desk in the museum lobby and walk from the Bruce Park Playground to Audubon's neighboring Oneida Sanctuary. The Oneida Sanctuary is located in one of Greenwich's only remaining coastal salt marshes. The walk covers unpaved and uneven ground and is approximately one mile from start to finish.

Oneida Sanctuary not only provides an opportunity to see bird species that use this special habitat such as waterfowl, shorebirds, herons & egrets, but also to learn about Audubon's conservation efforts to improve our coastal resiliency in Greenwich.

https://www.audubon.org/connecticut/projects/coastal-bird-stewardship-long-island-sound

Please RSVP as space is limited. Birding at Bruce is a free program; admission to the Bruce Museum is not required. If you would like to visit the Bruce Museum galleries before or after Birding at Bruce, admission is required.