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Billy and The Showmen - FREE SHOW

Billy and The Showmen - FREE SHOW

Established more than fifty years ago by band leader Billy Frenz, Billy and the Showmen has earned their reputation as one of Connecticut's most enduring club bands specializing in hard-driving Rhythm & Blues, Soul, and Funk from the '60's and '70's. The band's repertoire includes the best of James Brown, Rick James, Percy Sledge, the Ohio Players, Blood, Sweat & Tears, Marvin Gaye, Wilson Pickett, Junior Welles, King Floyd, Average White Band, Tower of Power, Buddy Miles, Kool & the Gang, Otis Redding and classic Motown artists such as the Temptations and Sam & Dave.

Levitt Pavilion for the Performing Arts
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 29 Aug 2026
Get Tickets
Levitt Pavilion for the Performing Arts
40 Jesup Road
Westport, Connecticut 06880
2039641211
ctballet@ix.netcom.com
www.connecticutballet.org