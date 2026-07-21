Billy and The Showmen - FREE SHOW
Billy and The Showmen - FREE SHOW
Established more than fifty years ago by band leader Billy Frenz, Billy and the Showmen has earned their reputation as one of Connecticut's most enduring club bands specializing in hard-driving Rhythm & Blues, Soul, and Funk from the '60's and '70's. The band's repertoire includes the best of James Brown, Rick James, Percy Sledge, the Ohio Players, Blood, Sweat & Tears, Marvin Gaye, Wilson Pickett, Junior Welles, King Floyd, Average White Band, Tower of Power, Buddy Miles, Kool & the Gang, Otis Redding and classic Motown artists such as the Temptations and Sam & Dave.
Levitt Pavilion for the Performing Arts
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 29 Aug 2026
Levitt Pavilion for the Performing Arts
40 Jesup RoadWestport, Connecticut 06880
2039641211
ctballet@ix.netcom.com