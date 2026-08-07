Better Late: Dan Bucatinsky, Danny Burstein, Debra Monk, David Hyde Pierce

A Comedic Play by Larry Gelbart

Staged Reading directed by Susan Stroman

Starring Dan Bucatinsky, Danny Burstein, Debra Monk & David Hyde Pierce

As Better Late opens, composer Lee Baer (Danny Burstein) is forced by his wife, Nora (Debra Monk), to take in her ex-husband, Julian (David Hyde Pierce), after he suffers a stroke. Tension mounts as Julian’s presence makes it increasingly difficult for Lee to write, while long-simmering family dynamics come to the surface. Matters become even more complicated when Julian and Nora’s son, Billy (Dan Bucatinsky), reveals he is navigating a divorce of his own. How long will Julian stay—and how long before Lee finally cracks?

Directed by five-time Tony Award winner Susan Stroman, this biting December-December romance is a witty, heartfelt comedy about love, family, and the unexpected ways life keeps rewriting the script.

Better Late is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc.