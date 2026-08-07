© 2026 WSHU
News you trust. Music you love.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Better Late: Dan Bucatinsky, Danny Burstein, Debra Monk, David Hyde Pierce

Better Late: Dan Bucatinsky, Danny Burstein, Debra Monk, David Hyde Pierce

A Comedic Play by Larry Gelbart
Staged Reading directed by Susan Stroman

Starring Dan Bucatinsky, Danny Burstein, Debra Monk & David Hyde Pierce

As Better Late opens, composer Lee Baer (Danny Burstein) is forced by his wife, Nora (Debra Monk), to take in her ex-husband, Julian (David Hyde Pierce), after he suffers a stroke. Tension mounts as Julian’s presence makes it increasingly difficult for Lee to write, while long-simmering family dynamics come to the surface. Matters become even more complicated when Julian and Nora’s son, Billy (Dan Bucatinsky), reveals he is navigating a divorce of his own. How long will Julian stay—and how long before Lee finally cracks?

Directed by five-time Tony Award winner Susan Stroman, this biting December-December romance is a witty, heartfelt comedy about love, family, and the unexpected ways life keeps rewriting the script.

Better Late is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc.

Guild Hall
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Sun, 16 Aug 2026
Get Tickets
Guild Hall
158 Main Street
East Hampton, New York 11937
6313240806
info@guildhall.org
https://www.guildhall.org/events/family-day-3/