Tony Award nominee and Broadway leading lady Betsy Wolfe brings her signature powerhouse vocals, infectious humor, and heartfelt storytelling to a festive evening celebrating the magic of the holiday season. Blending timeless holiday classics, contemporary favorites, Broadway surprises, and plenty of laughter, she creates an evening that is equal parts dazzling, intimate, and full of heart.

From showstopping vocals to quieter moments of reflection, Betsy’s holiday concert will be filled with warmth, wit, and the kind of spontaneous connection that makes live performance so special.

A joyful, uplifting evening of music, laughter, holiday magic, and, of course, a little Broadway Betsy sparkle!