Bethesda Bach Concert
Bethesda Bach Concert
Bethesda's 40 Voice Choir with Baroque Ensemble Period instruments presents Bach's Missa Brevis in G, Bach's Violin Sonata in G played by Daniel Lee; James Whitbourn's All Shall Be Amen and Alleluia. Free Admission; Benefit for New Haven's Christian Community Action for those who wish to donate.
Bethesda Lutheran Church
04:30 PM - 05:30 PM on Sun, 8 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Bethesda Lutheran Church Music Series
(203) 787-2346
music@bethesdanewhaven.org
Bethesda Lutheran Church
450 Whitney Ave.New Haven, Connecticut 06511
(203) 787-2346
music@bethesdanewhaven.org