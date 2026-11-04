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Bethesda Bach Concert

Bethesda Bach Concert

Bethesda's 40 Voice Choir with Baroque Ensemble Period instruments presents Bach's Missa Brevis in G, Bach's Violin Sonata in G played by Daniel Lee; James Whitbourn's All Shall Be Amen and Alleluia. Free Admission; Benefit for New Haven's Christian Community Action for those who wish to donate.

Bethesda Lutheran Church
04:30 PM - 05:30 PM on Sun, 8 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Bethesda Lutheran Church Music Series
(203) 787-2346
music@bethesdanewhaven.org
https://bethesdanewhaven.org/music/bethesda-music-series/
Bethesda Lutheran Church
450 Whitney Ave.
New Haven, Connecticut 06511
(203) 787-2346
music@bethesdanewhaven.org
bethesdanewhaven.org