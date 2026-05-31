The Best of The Second City, an unforgettable evening from the world’s most influential name in comedy. This high-energy performance draws from The Second City’s rich archive, bringing together iconic material and fresh perspectives for a dynamic, contemporary showcase.

From the stages that launched stars like Tina Fey, Stephen Colbert, Steve Carell, and Keegan-Michael Key, this production blends signature improv with hilarious songs, beloved characters, and timeless sketches. Each piece is crafted by some of the sharpest comedic minds and reimagined by today’s boldest voices.

With its signature mix of wit, satire, and spontaneity, The Best of The Second City captures the spirit of a company that continues to shape the comedy landscape. Join us at Guild Hall for a night of smart, fearless humor and nonstop laughs.

Program may contain adult or mature content.