On the occasion of American Stories from Sargent to O'Keeffe: A Partnership with The Newark Museum of Art, Mary-Kate O'Hare, The Susan E. Lynch Executive Director and CEO of the Bruce Museum, sits down with Tricia Laughlin Bloom, Executive Director of the Adolph and Esther Gottlieb Foundation. Both are former heads of Newark's American art department, and together they have spent more than 25 years cataloging, researching, installing, and building this celebrated collection. Join them for a wide-ranging conversation about the works on view, the stories behind them, and how our understanding of American art continues to evolve.

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