Beena Kamlani Author Talk: "The English Problem"

Beena Kamlani is a Pushcart Prize-winning fiction writer. Her first novel, "The English Problem," is set against the backdrop of the Indian independence movement, with appearances by historical figures such as Virginia and Leonard Woolf and Mahatma Gandhi. Books on the Common will have copies for sale and signing.This event is co-sponsored with Ekta Community Center, a secular nonprofit organization based in Ridgefield with a mission to nurture and promote public interest in Indian and Indo American culture and affairs. Visit the Events Calendar at ridgefieldlibrary.org for more information and to register.