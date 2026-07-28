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Battling the Backyard Invaders: Epic Natives Under Attack

Battling the Backyard Invaders: Epic Natives Under Attack

Explore the beauty of our local native plants and the invasive species currently threatening their survival. Learn critical identification tips and actionable strategies to help preserve our community’s natural habitat.

We welcome back Jim Natale of Wilder Gardens.

Waterford Public Library
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Wed, 26 Aug 2026
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Event Supported By

Jim Natale
wildergardens.zach@gmail.com
https://www.wildergardensllc.com/
Waterford Public Library
49 Rope Ferry Road
Waterford, Connecticut 06385
860-444-5805
waterfordlibrary@waterfordct.org
https://www.waterfordct.org/library