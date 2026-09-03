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Authors in Conversation: Heather Abel and Lauren Acampora

Authors in Conversation: Heather Abel and Lauren Acampora

Join us in welcoming authors Heather Abel (The Emilys) and Lauren Acampora (The Animal Room) to the Ridgefield Library to discuss their recent works.

Visit the Events Calendar at ridgefieldlibrary.org for more information and to register.

Ridgefield Library
07:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 5 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Ridgefield Library
(203) 438-2282 x106
afkain@ridgefieldlibrary.org
www.ridgefieldlibrary.org
Ridgefield Library
472 Main Street
Ridgefield, Connecticut 06877
(203) 438-2282
lalambton@ridgefieldlibrary.org
http://www.ridgefieldlibrary.org