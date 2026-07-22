Author Talk with Ruta Sepetys: "A Fortune of Sand"
Author Talk with Ruta Sepetys: "A Fortune of Sand"
Please join Fairfield Public Library in welcoming Ruta Sepetys, author of "A Fortune of Sand," in conversation with Kathleen Carter. Sepetys' new book details the Lennox family automotive dynasty and the artsy daughter who wants to break away from it, secretly joining a prestigious art program where strange things begin to happen. Set against the crumbling grandeur of 1927 Detroit and inspired by actual historical events, the book is a haunting mosaic of glamour and grift in a city built on ambition.
Refreshments will be served at 5:30, followed by the author conversation, a Q&A session, and book signing. Books will be available for purchase from Barrett Bookstore.
Free; please register.
Fairfield Public Library
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Tue, 4 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Friends of the Fairfield Public Library
203-912-5963
friends@fplct.org
Artist Group Info
Ruta Sepetys
eref@fplct.org
Fairfield Public Library
1080 OLD POST RDFairfield, Connecticut 06824
2032563160
eref@fplct.org