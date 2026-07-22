Author Talk with Ruta Sepetys: "A Fortune of Sand"

Please join Fairfield Public Library in welcoming Ruta Sepetys, author of "A Fortune of Sand," in conversation with Kathleen Carter. Sepetys' new book details the Lennox family automotive dynasty and the artsy daughter who wants to break away from it, secretly joining a prestigious art program where strange things begin to happen. Set against the crumbling grandeur of 1927 Detroit and inspired by actual historical events, the book is a haunting mosaic of glamour and grift in a city built on ambition.

Refreshments will be served at 5:30, followed by the author conversation, a Q&A session, and book signing. Books will be available for purchase from Barrett Bookstore.

Free; please register.