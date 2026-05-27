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Author Talk with Mitchell Berg

Author Talk with Mitchell Berg

"Flying on the Wings of Mercury"

Wednesday, June 3, at 6:00 pm.

Registration required.

"Flying on the Wings of Mercury" is a difficult to put down book, which combines magical realism, historical fiction, mystery and a touch of romance, much of which takes place on the beautiful North Fork, where the author has a home.

“An imaginative and touching exploration of history, memory, and the mysterious ways in which stories find us.” - Kirkus

Register here: https://cutchogue.librarycalendar.com/event/author-talk-mitchell-berg-67442

Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Wed, 3 Jun 2026
Get Tickets
Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library
27550 Main Road
Cutchogue, New York 11935
(631) 734-6360
friends@cnsfl.org
https://cutchoguelibrary.org