Author Talk with Mitchell Berg

"Flying on the Wings of Mercury"

Wednesday, June 3, at 6:00 pm.

Registration required.

"Flying on the Wings of Mercury" is a difficult to put down book, which combines magical realism, historical fiction, mystery and a touch of romance, much of which takes place on the beautiful North Fork, where the author has a home.

“An imaginative and touching exploration of history, memory, and the mysterious ways in which stories find us.” - Kirkus

Register here: https://cutchogue.librarycalendar.com/event/author-talk-mitchell-berg-67442