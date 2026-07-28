Author Talk with Mike McIntire: Ricochet: Guns, Greed, and the American Way of Violence

Three-time Pulitzer Prize–winning NYT writer Mike McIntire delivers the definitive story of the forces that shape gun culture and the American way of violence. In Ricochet, Mike McIntire provides a bold new road map for understanding our fraught relationship with guns and violence in America. A work of deep, revelatory investigative reporting, powerful storytelling, and incisive analysis, Ricochet is in essence a story about America, an excavation of the cultural and political dynamics that are at the root of our contemporary crises. The Library's partner, Books on the Common, will have copies for sale and signing. Visit the Events Calendar at ridgefieldlibrary.org for more information and to register.