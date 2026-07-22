Author Talk with Liv Constantine: "Promise Me Never"

Author Liv Constantine, in conversation with Tessa Wright, will discuss her new book, Promise Me Never, at Fairfield Public Library. NYT-bestselling author Constantine's newest book is an unmissable thriller about a woman who becomes embroiled in the mystery of her husband's deceased first wife.

Join us for refreshments at 5:30pm, followed by the author talk, a Q&A session, and book signing. Books will be available for purchase from Barrett Bookstore.

This event is FREE; registration is required.