Author Talk with Liv Constantine: "Promise Me Never"
Author Talk with Liv Constantine: "Promise Me Never"
Author Liv Constantine, in conversation with Tessa Wright, will discuss her new book, Promise Me Never, at Fairfield Public Library. NYT-bestselling author Constantine's newest book is an unmissable thriller about a woman who becomes embroiled in the mystery of her husband's deceased first wife.
Join us for refreshments at 5:30pm, followed by the author talk, a Q&A session, and book signing. Books will be available for purchase from Barrett Bookstore.
This event is FREE; registration is required.
Fairfield Public Library
05:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Wed, 26 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Friends of the Fairfield Public Library
203-912-5963
friends@fplct.org
Artist Group Info
Liv Constantine
eref@fplct.org
Fairfield Public Library
1080 OLD POST RDFairfield, Connecticut 06824
2032563160
eref@fplct.org