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Author Talk with Liv Constantine: "Promise Me Never"

Author Talk with Liv Constantine: "Promise Me Never"

Author Liv Constantine, in conversation with Tessa Wright, will discuss her new book, Promise Me Never, at Fairfield Public Library. NYT-bestselling author Constantine's newest book is an unmissable thriller about a woman who becomes embroiled in the mystery of her husband's deceased first wife.

Join us for refreshments at 5:30pm, followed by the author talk, a Q&A session, and book signing. Books will be available for purchase from Barrett Bookstore.

This event is FREE; registration is required.

Fairfield Public Library
05:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Wed, 26 Aug 2026
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Event Supported By

Friends of the Fairfield Public Library
203-912-5963
friends@fplct.org
https://fairfieldpubliclibrary.org/our-community/friends-of-fairfield-public-library/

Artist Group Info

Liv Constantine
eref@fplct.org
https://livconstantine.com/
Fairfield Public Library
1080 OLD POST RD
Fairfield, Connecticut 06824
2032563160
eref@fplct.org
www.fairfieldpubliclibrary.org