Author Talk with Debra Curtis at Fairfield Public Library

Please join us for an evening with Debra Curtis discussing her debut novel, Laws of Love and Logic. The author will be in conversation with Susy Hayes Jones. Copies of the book will be available to purchase, thanks to Barrett Bookstore.

In the serene town of Portsmouth, Rhode Island, Lily Webb is deeply in love with a charismatic boy, a college-bound quarterback whose spectacular athletic talents are matched only by his fierce devotion. But their dreams of a life together are cut short when his passionate protectiveness forces an irrevocable choice—one that tears them apart and sends Lily down a path of heartbreak from which she may never recover.