Author Talk: 'This Land is Your Land' by Pulitzer-Prize Winning Author and Historian Beverly Gage

Ride along with Pulitzer-Prize winning author and historian Beverly Gage on an epic road trip through US history in 13 places: dropping by museums, a nuclear silo, and a sex commune on the way. From the Battle of Alamo to Richard Nixon in Disneyland, Gage explores America’s messy contradictions and unique landmarks in her new book, This Land is Your Land: A Road Trip Through U.S, History.

Gage will be in conversation with WSHU Radio Public Policy reporter Molly Ingram. A Q&A and book signing will follow the talk.

Beverly Gage is the John Lewis Gaddis Professor of History at Yale University. She is the author of This Land is Your Land: A Road Trip Through U.S. History, an on-the-road journey into the American past to mark the nation’s 250th birthday. Her book G-Man: J. Edgar Hoover and the Making of the American Century received the 2023 Pulitzer Prize for Biography, the Bancroft Prize in American History and Diplomacy, the National Book Critics Circle Award for Biography, the Los Angeles Times Book Prize in Biography, the Barbara and David Zalaznick Book Prize in American History, and the Ellis W. Hawley Prize of the Organization of American Historians. Professor Gage is also the author of The Day Wall Street Exploded: A Story of America in its First Age of Terror. In addition to her teaching and research, she writes for numerous journals and magazines, including The New Yorker, New York Times, and Washington Post.

This program is in partnership with WSHU Public Radio.