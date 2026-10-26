Author Talk: Sam Roberts, Are They Dead Yet? The Art of the Obit

Celebrated veteran New York Times journalist and obituary writer Sam Roberts examines the practice of writing advance obituaries, America's relationship to death in the wake of 9/11 and the pandemic, classic euphemistic language and more. Through it all, Roberts brings his humor, shrewdness and experience to prove what he has learned from a long career in death: There's no such thing as an ordinary life. Books on the Common will have copies available for sale and signing.

Go to the Events Calendar at ridgefieldlibrary.org to register and for more information.