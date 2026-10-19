Author Talk: Pulitzer Prize winning historian Beverly Gage

The Unitarian Society of New Haven kicks off its 2026-27 Author Talk series with Pulitzer Prize-winning historian Beverly Gage and her latest book This Land Is Your Land: A Road Trip through US History. From her travels to museums, historic sites, roadside attractions, reenactments, and souvenir shops across America, Gage has crafted a guided tour of key moments that define US history – its successes, flash points, and challenges – in the places where it happened.

There will be time for questions and copies of the book will be available for purchase (at a 20% discount, courtesy of Possible Futures of New Haven) and signing.