Author Talk: Mark Robinson, Pitch Black: The Best Black Ads of the Past 50+ Years
Author Talk: Mark Robinson, Pitch Black: The Best Black Ads of the Past 50+ Years
Veteran advertising executive and Ridgefield resident Mark S. Robinson uncovers the untold history of Black advertising—from the earliest depictions of African Americans in product marketing to the rise of Black-owned agencies and the creative leaders who transformed American culture. The book highlights pioneering agencies, influential campaigns, iconic celebrities and breakthrough creative work that helped redefine how Black Americans were represented in media. Books on the Common will have copies available for sale and signing.
Visit the Events Calendar at ridgefieldlibrary.org for more information and to register.
Ridgefield Library
07:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 19 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Ridgefield Library
(203) 438-2282 x106
afkain@ridgefieldlibrary.org
Ridgefield Library
472 Main StreetRidgefield, Connecticut 06877
(203) 438-2282
lalambton@ridgefieldlibrary.org